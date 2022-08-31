Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owners of the family run business have confirmed that the fish and chip shop was destroyed in the fire.

Emergency services attended the incident at 5:43pm on Tuesday August 30 – with four fire engines and a high reach appliance tackling the blaze.

However, despite efforts from fire crews, the owners of the popular chippy confirmed that the business had been destroyed.

Images show the emergency response after the popular chippy went up in flames. Picture via Fife Jammer

They wrote: “There is simply no words to describe how devastated we are as our family business was destroyed by fire last night.

Thankfully all our staff made it out safely and we would like to thank the Emergency Services, Pittenweem Surgery, and the local community for their assistance.”

Photographs showed smoke billowing from the property as flames took hold.

Smoke was seen billowing from the building, Picture, Fife Jammer

A spokesperson for the fire service said at the time of the incident: "We are currently in attendance at a premises on High Street, Pittenweem, after being called at 5.43pm.

"We have four appliances and two specialist resource units in attendance.

"We are working to extinguish the fire."

Police also attended the scene and were involved in traffic management.

Many shared their best wishes with the business with one social media user writing: “So sorry for your devastating news. We are glad you are all safe”

Another wrote: “Absolutely gutted for you all. Glad everyone that was in is safe. Time to heal and process everything for a bit.”