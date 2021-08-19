They reportedly fell from a building in Merchant Street in Peterhead at around 3pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services attended but a 77-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second man, also 77, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

A pensioner died and another was seriously injured when they fell from scaffolding in Aberdeenshire.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of two men having fallen from scaffolding on Merchant Street in Peterhead around 3pm on Wednesday August 18.

“A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and another 77-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

“The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.