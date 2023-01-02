A number of guests have been evacuated after an early morning hotel blaze, police said.

The blaze broke out at the New County Hotel in Perth.

Emergency services were called to the New County Hotel in County Place, Perth, shortly before 5.10am on Monday. Police Scotland confirmed that guests had been evacuated from the city centre hotel.

The force appealed to members of the public to avoid the area, while Perth and Kinross Council said a number of roads in the area had been closed.

