Young Scottish mother dies suddenly while on holiday with her baby daughter

Tributes have been paid to a young Scottish mother who died while on holiday in Tenerife.

24-year-old Megan Brannan passed away during a trip with her sister and parents, as well as her one year old baby girl.

The mother-of-one, who attended Our Lady's High, was found dead in bed after complaining of feeling ill.

Police Scotland have described the death as 'unexplained'

The hairdresser, who used to work in The Highlander Bar in Tenerife, was found in her bed by her father, according to reports.

Following her death, Ms Brannan's sister Toni took to Facebook to pay tribute:

She wrote: "Very unexpected heartbreak for our family on our holiday as heaven gained a very special angel yesterday morning. My sister, my role model, my best friend, the light of my life.

"You taught me everything I know, you were a mother figure to me you did everything you possibly could in your life to make sure I was okay and protected me at all costs.

"We had a bond like no other and no one could ever understand how close we were and I promise I will do exactly that to your precious baby Kaedy.

"When I was at my lowest point in life and couldn't see any light at the end of the tunnel you helped me through and gifted me with your little princess K and I want to thank you so much for that you have left us all gifted with this beautiful baby and we will always remember you through her.

"We will make sure she remembers how special you were and how much you loved her.

"You were the most caring mother, sister, daughter and best friends to many you were loved by everyone and this is why it's the most heartbreaking surreal tragedy.

"Can't process any of it at all and keep pretending to myself it's a bad dream I'm going to wake up from don't know how I'm ever going to recover from this but I will try my hardest to stay strong for you Megan, there is no place you would rather have passed than your favourite country Tenerife.

"I will forever love you sissy."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: 'Police Scotland is investigating the death of a 24-year-old woman from Motherwell who passed away in Spain on 14 October, 2019.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing."