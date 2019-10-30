Urgent salmonella warning over supermarket hummus products

Major supermarkets have recalled hummus products over fears that they could cause food poisoning bug salmonella.

The products, made by Zorba Delicacies, were sold under brands of supermarkets including Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, Asda and Sainsbury's - as well as under the Nando's brand.

The Food Standards Agency said that customers who had bought the products should not consume them and should return them to the store where they were bought.

A total of 17 hummus products were included in the recall, including two brands of hummus sold at Aldi, seven sold at Asda, two at Lidl, two at Morrisons, two at Sainsbury's, and one at Spar.

The recall also includes Nando's Houmous + PERi-PERi Drizzle, which is sold at Asda, Ocado, and Sainsbury's.

A statement from the Food Standards Agency said: "The products listed above might be contaminated with salmonella. Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps."

