Twitter adds emoji reactions to direct messages

Twitter is bringing colour to private conversations with the addition of reaction emojis.

Users can choose from seven emotions, which are very similar to Facebook's feature on Messenger.

They range from emojis depicting laughter, shock and sadness to a heart, a flame, a thumbs up and a thumbs down.

The feature can be applied by hovering over any message received and selecting a heart plus icon that appears.

People can also choose to undo the reaction at any time.

Reaction emojis work across desktop, iOS and Android.

