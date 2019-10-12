TV chef Tom Kerridge defends selling fish and chips for £32.50

TV chef Tom Kerridge has defended selling fish and chips in his upmarket restaurant for £32.50.

The MasterChef star said he found it "easily justifiable" to charge a hefty price for the British classic.

The Michelin-starred chef, 46, says he only uses the "best" ingredients.

Speaking at the Cheltenham Literature Festival, The Guardian reports he said: "If you break it down, it is easily justifiable.

"From my point of view, fish and chips is one of the greatest dishes in the world. There are Japanese three-Michelin star restaurants that are doing tempura, that are specialising in amazing pieces of fish that are deep fried and served and cost the earth.

"Why can’t we get the best fish in the world and create the best batter, deep fry it and serve it with amazing potatoes?"

The dish features on his menu at Kerridge's Bar & Grill – a high-end, fine dining restaurant at the Corinthia Hotel London.