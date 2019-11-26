TRNSMT organisers defend line-up gender balance as Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi are revealed as headliners

Organisers of Scotland’s biggest music festival have defended the line-up for next year’s event after just two female artists featured in its first announcement.

Lewis Capaldi, Liam Gallagher and the Courteeners, who all have previously played at the TRNSMT festival since its launch on Glasgow Green in 2017, have been revealed as headliners for 2020.

Rapper Little Simz is one of only two female acts confirmed in the TRNSMT line-up for next year.

Rita Ora and Little Simz are the only female artists to be confirmed out of 13 names confirmed by organisers of the TRNSMT festival on Glasgow Green - despite a pledge last year by its promoters to tackle the “gender play gap” in the industry.

However DF Concerts have revealed they will be reviving a dedicated stage for female performers at the 50,000-capacity festival in response to feedback from audiences and artists about its creation last year in the wake of criticism over the festival’s male-dominated line-up.

Read more: Women to get dedicated stage at TRNSMT Festival after gender balance controversy

Other acts in the line-up for the three-day event include former Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown, Sam Fender, Foals, Keane, Twin Atlantic, Blossoms and Aitch.

Lewis Capaldi will be playing the TRNSMT festival for the fourth year in a row.

Snow Patrol have been invited back to the festival after being forced to pull out of a planned appearance this summer.

Capaldi will be making his fourth appearance in a row next summer, while Oasis star Gallagher was a headliner in 2018.

Previous TRNSMT headliners include Queen, Radiohead, Kasabian, Arctic Monkeys, George Ezra and Stormzy.

Festival director Geoff Ellis said: “We did have criticism from some quarters last year. Obviously we would like to have more female artists in our line-up.

“There will be more to come - it won’t just be Rita Ora, who is already an arena-level artist and Little Simz, who will definitely be one in the future.

“We have a lot more artists to announce. But the problem that exists at the moment is that, proportionally to male artists, there are nowhere near as many female artists at each level.

“The Queen Tut’s Stage is giving a leg-up to female artists who would not perhaps be on at a festival otherwise.

“Not only will our audience get to see them but it also gives a real incentive to a 15 or 16-year-old who has formed a band to get on that stage in a couple of years time.

“We set the Queen Tut’s Stage up last year so that it would have the best chance of succeeding, as we knew that people wouldn’t really know who most of the artists were.

I thought it definitely worked well and we’ll be looking to enhance it this year - it’s not about putting a stage in the corner of a festival.”

Mr Ellis said the festival’s line-up was influenced by the availability of acts who are on tour when the festival is on and audience demand.

He added: “We get a huge reaction when we ask our audiences who they would like to see - more than 15,000 - which is one of the best indicators. Lewis Capaldi was top of the list. If we get it wrong we won’t have anyone coming to the festival.

“But it’s not just about asking people who they want as headliners.”

TRNSMT 2019: Queen Tut’s stage ‘a step in the right direction’

The first acts for next year's festival, which will run from 10-12 July, have been revealed ahead of tickets going on sale on Friday.

Ora said: “I’m delighted return to Glasgow for my first appearance at TRNSMT, with an amazing lineup on the Sunday. Looking forward to seeing you all - it’s going to be a big one.”

Capaldi, who stepped in to replace Snow Patrol after the band's withdrawal last year, will close next year's festival.

He said: “I’ve been lucky enough to play TRNSMT every year since its inception and to be a headliner is absolutely wild. Things are about to get chubby and sexy, fast.”

Gallagher said: “I love Scotland and it’s an honour to be going back to headline TRNSMT.”