Tricks easier than walking with broken knee says Danny MacAskill

Street trials star Danny MacAskill has told how he is finding it easier to be back performing tricks in his Edinburgh Festival Fringe show than walking around with a fracture and a torn ligament in his knee.

The YouTube sensation has shrugged off advise to “rest and recover” from a crash to return to doing 80 per cent of the cycling stunts he was thrilling crowds with before a crash last week.

MacAskill, who is making his Fringe debut at the Circus Hub on the Meadows, was forced to cancel three performances and warn fans that his involvement in future shows would be limited.

However MacAskill - who spent hours using frozen peas to try to speed up his recovery – has vowed to do as many tricks as possible to avoid letting down his fans and friends who have worked on the show with him.

He insisted he was “lucky” not to have been completely sidelined after taking a tumble doing a flip over a giant ball, a trick made famous in his Imaginate video.

MacAskill called in a fellow street trials rider and close friend Ali Clarkson to help perform some of the most challenging tricks in the show, which has been selling out at the Circus Hub.

But since making a tentative reappearance on Monday, MacAskill said he had built up his involvement to the extent that he is only unable to take part in two of the main sequences.

Recalling the crash, MacAskill said: “It was just a silly little crash. It’s always those ones that get you. I was riding the big ball we used in the film Imaginate, which I do various flips over. “I put my leg out to catch myself, but I was slightly in the wrong position and the rubber mat we have is so grippy my foot just stuck to the floor when I landed on it.

“It had the feeling that I just couldn’t jump back up right away. Luckily it was right at the end of the show. It was a bit of a worry. There’s always a risk with these kind of shows when you are doing dangerous tricks. It’s all stuff that we are very well practised in, but these little things can happen.