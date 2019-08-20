Toddler seriously injured after falling from hotel window

A toddler is in a serious condition after falling from the window of a hotel in Blackpool, police have said.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said officers were called to the Rooms Inn Hotel on Albert Road at about 8.50am on Tuesday where the 18-month-old girl appeared to have fallen from a second-storey window.

The child, who sustained a number of injuries, was taken by air ambulance to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool where she remains in a serious condition.

Detective Inspector Alisa Wilson, of Blackpool police, said: "This incident has left a young child with some very significant injuries and I would appeal for anyone who saw what happened or who has any information which could assist to get in touch."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 258 of August 20th or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

