Three teenagers stabbed at New Year's Eve house party

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a triple stabbing at a New Year's Eve house party in south London, Scotland Yard said.

Officers were called to an address on Casewick Road, West Norwood, at around 12.16am on Wednesday after a fight broke out.

Three males - two aged 17 and one aged 18 - were found suffering stab injuries and were taken by the London Ambulance Service to a south London hospital.

Their injuries are not said to be life threatening.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and were taken to a south London police station where they remain in custody, Metropolitan Police said.

The force said inquiries into the incident continue.

