Thistle give you a thrill on a cold night

Tweedbank Thistle Football Club held its last Bonfire and Fireworks night on Saturday and it has been hailed as a huge success.

With a pesky weather front doing its best to put a dampener on proceedings, it wasn’t the perfect conditions for a family night out, but organisers were delighted with the turnout.

The football club’s vice-chairperson Alana Galloway told us: “It was quite dreekit, the rain fell and it was very, very cold, but we are really proud that so many of the community came along to make it a magical night ... it was a lot busier than we anticipated.

“We try our best every year to create an event for the whole community.

“It’s far safer to come to these events than it is to try to hold your own fireworks in your garden.

“We ensure it is safe for all involved – we provide firebuckets and advice for anyone with their own sparklers – and community events mean the fireworks are much better than if you did your own.

“Individually, it’s also a lot cheaper as well.”

Alana added: “We also make sure we liase with the residents close by to ensure they know to keep their dogs indoors if they are troubled by the fireworks.”

Profits from the event – £1,177.63 – were split between the club and charities Joe’s Toes; Borders Children’s Charity and the Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team.