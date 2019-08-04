Teenager arrested after child "falls from height" at the Tate Modern in London.

A teenager has been arrested after a child "fell from height" at the Tate Modern and was taken to hospital by London's Air Ambulance, the Metropolitan Police said.

Met Police said: "Officers are in the vicinity of the Tate Modern following an incident this afternoon.

"A child fell from height and is being taken to hospital by London’s Air Ambulance.

"We await an update on his condition.

"A teenager has been arrested in connection with the incident."

It is not known what part of the gallery the boy fell from.

The child's not condition is not yet known, the force said.

