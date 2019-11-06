Susan Calman to take over from Jackie Bird as BBC Scotland's Hogmanay host

Comedian Susan Calman is to take over from Jackie Bird as the host of BBC Scotland's Hogmanay coverage.

Bosses revealed that the stand-up and broadcaster will front the new-look show, which will feature a mix of a pre-recorded and live material.

Calman will join forces with fellow comic Des Clarke and sports presenter Amy Irons to front the Hogmanay coverage, with the BBC pre-recording segments from at its headquarters at Pacific Quay in Glasgow.

However an announcement today about the shake-up said the Hogmanay show would also feature "key live moments from around Scotland."

Jackie Bird, who stood down as the host of the Reporting Scotland news programme earlier this year, revealed in September that she would not be hosting the Hogmanay show for the first time in 20 years.

The BBC said the new Hogmanay show, which will feature an appearance from the Glasgow band Travis, would "capture the unique atmosphere of Scotland’s world-renowned celebrations live on the night."

Calman said: "Hogmanay is such an important occasion across the country and I’m delighted to be on hand to help usher in the New Year.

"It’s going to be a fun night packed with great comedy, entertainment and music.

"I always like to get a party started and hope everyone will join me to welcome in 2020 in spectacular fashion."

Steve Carson, head of commissioning at BBC Scotland, said: "We've changed things a little this year so that we can bring all the key live moments from around Scotland, as we always do, as well as bringing great music for the hundreds of thousands who join us in their living rooms - and we also have a brand new presenting team of household names."