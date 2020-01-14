Storm Brendan: Multiple Scottish schools closed due to high winds and snow

MANY Scottish pupils are enjoying the day off as blizzards and icy conditions have forced schools to shut.

Kingussie High School in Badenoch and Strathspey has closed for safety reasons due to the dangerous road conditions in the area.

Pupils were due to take Highers exams today but they have now been rescheduled.

Schools in the Western Isles are also all closed today with gales of up to 100mph poised to batter parts of the north and north-east well into Wednesday.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (Western Isles Council) announced on its website "All schools in the Uist and Barra will be closed on Tuesday 14th January (today) as bus operators have cancelled the services. Schools are open for staff and they are expected to attend when they deem it safe to do so."

The Met Office issued a Yellow weather warning for most parts of Scotland.

Icy roads, high winds and some risk of flooding is expected to affect most parts of the country, particularly the coast.