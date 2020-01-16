Spicy sauces recalled from Oxfam amid fears lids may injure consumers

A pack of spicy bottled sauces sold in Oxfam stores has been recalled from sale amid fears their lids could fly off and injure someone.

The Taste of Africa gift set, sold by Paisley-based fair trade business Just Trading Scotland, has been taken off sale after Food Standards Scotland warned that the bottle caps and contents may "project with force" once loosened.

Customers were warned not to open the sauce and to return it to the Oxfam store where it was bought.

The Food Standards Scotland alert said: "Just Trading Scotland is recalling U-KUVA i-AFRICA A Taste Of Africa triple gift set on a precautionary basis, because Peri Peri Mombasa Chilli Sauce 125ml bottle caps and contents may project with force once the cap is loosened. This product is sold in store and online by Oxfam."