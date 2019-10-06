Sir Billy Connolly's local Florida store stocks up on Scottish treats

The Scottish comedian said his local supermarket sells Irn Bru and Tunnock's caramel wafers during an interview with the Guardian which was published today.

When asked whether he likes having bits of home near him in the US, Sir Billy Connolly revealed his local store stocks up on the Scottish snack and drink.

Billy Connolly now lives in Key West, where the climate is better for his Parkinsons. Picture: PA

Sir Billy Connolly, who moved to Key West last year, often travels back to the UK to finish working on his tour of America for ITV.

He also told the Guardian that when going home, he most looks forward to the curries.

He said he was mostly looking forward to dining at 'Mother India on Sauchiehall Street'.

He added: "You get a lot of Mexican food in Florida, which always seems to be more about folding than eating.”

Pamela Stephenson and Billy Connolly attend the World Premiere of "What We Did On Our Holiday" in 2014. Picture: Getty Images

READ MORE:Rare James Bond collection including £18,000 novel with inscription to go under hammer in Edinburgh

READ MORE: Legendary Cream drummer Ginger Baker dead at 80​

The comedian was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease six years ago and moved to Florida in 2018.

Previously, he and his wife Pamela Stephenson had been living in New York, but he told her that 'his uncertain balance couldn’t take another winter of snow and slippery sidewalks.'

Now he spends a lot of time fishing from the river that runs behind their home.