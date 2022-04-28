It is understood that by last weekend, almost a quarter of Scottish households had not yet filled out the form.

The Daily Telegraph reported the Scottish government is planning to keep the survey open for an extra four weeks.

Angus Robertson, Scotland's constitution secretary, is due to make a statement at Holyrood this afternoon just before 3pm.

Scotland's census deadline is expected to be extended due to low completion rates (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire).

With the census due to close on May 1, every household across Scotland is required to complete their return.

Scots failing to do so could result in them facing prosecution and having to pay a fine of up to £1,000.

An extension to the deadline seems likely as the Scottish government needs better data to plan future services and could not realistically fine hundreds of thousands of people for not taking part.

The census was delayed in Scotland because of the pandemic, but the survey went ahead in England and Wales with high levels of completion.

There are concerns that decoupling the survey from other parts of the UK had reduced awareness.

It is also the first online census, although paper copies can be requested to those who do not have access to the internet.

The Scottish government has increased publicity in recent days which is believed to have improved participation rates.

Paul Lowe, National Records of Scotland Chief Executive said: “Every single household return is vital to the overall success of the census. Census data is vital in informing decisions about services that affect us all. We have put in place a number of additional interventions to support those who have yet to complete a return.

"This includes a range of additional household reminders. Our field team have already undertaken more than 750,000 household visits to support those who have not completed, and are continuing to make these visits.”

On Monday, Angus Robertson and the Scottish Government called on communities and organisations to come together and to redouble their efforts to encourage participation.