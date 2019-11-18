'Savage' Lorraine Kelly fumes at Jennifer Arcuri after Piers Morgan interview about Boris Johnson

Scottish television presenter Lorraine Kelly hit out at Jennifer Arcuri following her latest interview over her relationship with Boris Johnson.

Ms Arcuri was grilled by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid today on ITV's Good Morning Britain but refused to comment on many of the points made by the interviewers.

Kelly said:"That was crazy wasn't it? What's the point? Coming on and not answering any questions."

When Morgan asked Ms Arcuri to respond to the comments, Kelly demanded: "What's the point you coming on the TV to clear the air and then you don't say anything?"

Arcuri said: "I think I said a few things... what is it that you were looking for that I say?"

Ms Kelly responded: "You didn't answer any of the questions that were put to you and I just don't see the point in you coming on, to be honest."

On Twitter, Lorraine was trending, with one person writing: "Jesus, Lorraine is an actual savage."

@MarkDiStef wrote: "Unbelievably savagery from Lorraine, the artist formerly known as Lorraine Kelly."

Journalist @camillalong added: "I LOVE sassy Lorraine!"

