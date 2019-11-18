Royal Mile traders slam 'shambolic' launch of Edinburgh's Christmas festival

Business chiefs in Edinburgh's Old Town have hit after over the handling of the "shambolic" launch of the city's winter festivals - claiming that it led to a disastrous slump in trade.

Organisers of the free event, which attracted a 12,000-strong crowd to the High Street and the Lawnmarket on Sunday, are accused of chaos havoc for local traders before and during the "Light Night" event, which saw Santa flying up the Royal Mile over the heads of festive revellers.

Original Edinburgh, a new group set up to pursue a business improvement district in the area, said business had been blighted for almost a week by the impact of the 16 shipping containers and other construction traffic which were brought into the Royal Mile as part of the infrastructure for the 90-minute event.

It claims business also suffered due to the suspension of licences for pavement cafes, the "mismanagement" of pedestrian traffic and problems in getting staff into their workplaces in time for the start of their shifts.

The Light Night event, which has previously been staged in East Princes Street Gardens and George Street, was relocated to the Old Town for the first time this year under a shake-up of the Christmas festival which has seen the traditional ice rink axed but the number of market stalls and bars increased.

Community groups from Edinburgh were given the chance to perform in the Light Night event, which was hosted by Forth 1 presenter Arlene Stuart and climaxed with a fireworks display and an appearance from Santa on his sleigh.

However businesses have reported that their takings were down "considerably" in the run-up to the event.

A spokesman said: "The set up for the event began on Monday 11 November and required the construction of large structures comprised of 16 shipping containers over two locations as well as the use of large construction vehicles. This made deliveries and business access difficult for the full week.

"Further, the aesthetics of the area and the blockage of pedestrianised sections of the Royal Mile resulted in reduced footfall over an already slow business period.

High Street businesses with tables and chairs licenses were advised ahead of the event by the Council that their licenses would be suspended on the event day on Sunday.

"However, during part of the day, sections of the Royal Mile were closed to all pedestrian traffic, with limited exceptions granted to residents.

"Traders were not given any advance notice of the need for pedestrian closures or the timing such closures would be in effect. As a result, many businesses noted members of staff were repeatedly denied access to the High Street and were late for their shifts."

James McGregor, chair of the Original Edinburgh steering group, and owner of the Royal McGregor Whisky Bar and Restaurant, said: “As businesses, we understand the need to try new initiatives but it needs to be delivered properly and in consultation with local residents and businesses because these types of mistakes in communication have real consequences for many local traders, especially when there have been a whole host of other recent errors around Summertime Streets and the new trade waste regulations.

“The communication with local businesses about what actually would happen in terms of the preparation and the delivery of the event was shambolic, frankly.

"Even the way in which the preparation for the event was carried out was such that people were put off from coming up onto the Royal Mile.

“We’ve been out speaking with local businesses and many are reporting a significant impact on their trade as a result.

"These events can be great for our city, but it really is a case of must-do-better.

"A starting point would be much better scenario planning around the impact of putting these events on and giving local residents and businesses much more advanced notice.”

Daniela Scott, general manager of Gordon’s Trattoria restaurant, said: "Our staff were late for their shift as they were denied access to the High Street. We weren’t even told what time or that there were closures.

"How can we advise our customers and our staff if we don’t have this information ahead of time?