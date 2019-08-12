RBS set to name Rose as boss

Royal Bank of Scotland is expected to announce its first female chief executive.

Alison Rose is poised to become the first boss of one of the UK’s big banks when she becomes Ross McEwan’s successor. Ms Rose, who is currently deputy chief executive of NatWest Holdings, one of the bank’s subsidiaries, could be officially announced as the New Zealander’s replacement this week.

She has been at RBS for 25 years and is a member of its executive management team.

The UK government is keen for more women to assume senior boardroom roles and is likely to back her for the top position at the bank, which is 62 per cent owned by the taxpayer after a £45 billion bail-out in the 2008 financial crisis.

UK Government Investments, which manages the taxpayer’s stake in RBS – currently worth around £15bn – is reported to be aware of plans to appoint Ms Rose.