Queen ‘would not approve’ of Harry’s tabloid press blast

The Queen would not have approved of the Duke of Sussex’s recent impassioned attack on the British tabloid press, a royal expert has suggested.

Royal biographer Penny Junor claimed Harry’s highly personal statement, in which he criticised the media for a “ruthless campaign” against his wife, would make his relationship with the press “quite awkward”.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage after their wedding ceremony. Picture: Aaron Chown/pool photo via AP

“It’s a statement that I found very extraordinary and I think probably very ill judged,” said Ms Junor, who has written several books about the royals.

“None of the advisers that I’ve known over the years in any of the palaces would have let, in my view, a statement like that go out,” Ms Junor said.

She added: “I can’t think the Queen would approve of that statement. I don’t think even his brother would have advised putting out a statement like that.”

Ms Junor said she understood Meghan’s decision to take legal action against the Mail on Sunday if she felt her privacy was breached and expressed sympathy for her husband.

“I like him a lot and I respect him and I feel very sorry for him because he is wanting to protect his wife and that’s really admirable and I think that he’s gone a bit over the top here,” she said.