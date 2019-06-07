Queen’s Birthday Honours: the Scottish list in full

Have your say

Here is a list of all the Scots honoured by Her Majesty the Queen to mark her birthday.

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Brian Harold Donohoe. For parliamentary and political service. (Irvine, Ayrshire and Arran)

Walter Oma Nombe. For services to the community of the Eastern Highlands in the roles of Member Minister and Premier of the Provincial Government.

Archibald Boyd Tunnock, CBE. For services to Business and to charity. (Uddingston, Lanarkshire)

ROYAL VICTORIAN ORDER

CVO

James Ingleby. Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire. (Scotland)

LVO

Lt Col Richard Callander, OBE, TD, DL. Formerly secretary, The Queen’s Body Guard for Scotland, Royal Company of Archers.

ROYAL VICTORIAN MEDAL

Stewart Orr. Fire and Security Team Leader Palace of Holyroodhouse.

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

CBE

Professor Kenneth Alexander Brown, FRSE. Professor of Mathematics, University of Glasgow. For services to Mathematical Sciences. (Glasgow)

Professor Michele Jane Burman, FRSE. Head, School of Social and Political Sciences, University of Glasgow. For services to Criminology. (Glasgow)

Professor Lorne Donald Crerar. For services to Economic and Community Development in Scotland. (Ross and Cromarty)

Ian Findlay. Chief Officer Paths for All. For services to Healthy Lifestyles and Outdoor Activities. (Crieff, Perth and Kinross)

Michael Peter Galloway, OBE. Formerly Executive director, City Development, Dundee City Council. For services to Architecture and City Regeneration. (Dundee)

Lucy Margaret Juckes. Chair Barrington Stoke Publishing. For services to Education and to Literacy. (Edinburgh)

Professor Jason Andrew Leitch. National Clinical director Health and Social Care Directorate, Scottish Government. For services to Healthcare and to charity. (Glasgow)

Professor Hector Lewis MacQueen, FBA, FRSE. Professor of Private Law, University of Edinburgh. For services to Legal Scholarship. (Edinburgh)

Dr Alan Gregory McDevitt. Formerly chairman Scottish General Practitioners Committee, British Medical Association. For services to the NHS and to General Practitioners in Scotland. (Bearsden, Dunbartonshire)

Stuart Leslie Patrick. Chief executive Glasgow Chamber of Commerce. For services to Business and to the Economy in Glasgow. (Glasgow)

Colin Robertson. Chief executive Alexander Dennis. For services to Exports and to the Bus and Coach Manufacturing Sector. (Edinburgh)

David James Reid Strang, QPM. Formerly Her Majesty’s chief inspector of Prisons for Scotland. For services to Law and Order. (Edinburgh)

William Russell Thomson. Formerly commissioner for Ethical Standards in Public Life in Scotland. For services to the Scottish Public Sector. (Dunfermline, Fife)

Professor Robert Richard Welbury. Professor of Paediatric Dentistry UCLAN Dental School. For services to Paediatric Dentistry, to Dental Education and to the Safeguarding of Children. (East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire)

OBE

Professor Catherine Amanda Amos. Professor of Health Promotion University of Edinburgh. For services to Public Health. (Edinburgh)

George Bell. Chairman Bell Group UK. For services to Apprenticeships and to Charity Fundraising. (Strathblane, Glasgow)

Maureen Bell. Formerly Nurse consultant for Vulnerable Children NHS Ayrshire and Arran. For services to Child Protection. (Johnstone, Renfrewshire)

Dr James Little Beveridge. Master Blender Johnnie Walker, Diageo. For services to the Scotch Whisky Industry. (Alexandria, Dunbartonshire)

Theresa Rose Breslin. Author. For services to Literature. (Lenzie, Dunbartonshire)

Richard Campbell Brickley, MBE. For services to Disability Sport. (Cupar, Fife)

Professor Sarah Jeam Broadie, FBA, FRSE. Professor of Moral Philosophy, Wardlaw Professor, St Andrews University. For services to Classical Philosophy. (St Andrews, Fife)

David Campbell. For voluntary service to Athletics. (Bonnyrigg, Midlothian)

James Campbell. Treasurer Scottish Benevolent Fund. For services to the Department for Work and Pensions Staff in Scotland. (Paisley, Renfrewshire)

Anne Galbraith Cook. Head Social Housing Services Team, Better Homes Division, Scottish Government. For services to Social Housing. (Linlithgow, West Lothian)

Dr Christopher Dorman. Vice president Coherent Scotland. For services to Laser and Photonic Technology and to Exports. (Bearsden, Dunbartonshire)

Brian James Duffin. Non-Executive director Debt Management Office. For services to the UK Pensions Industry. (Edinburgh)

Gillian Dunion. (Gillian Docherty) chief executive The Data Lab. For services to Information Technology and to Business. (Bothwell, Glasgow)

Malcolm William Rusk Farquhar. Regional commissioner East Scotland Region, Scouts. For services to the Scouting Movement. (Dunfermline, Fife)

William Geddes. Inspector Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Education. For services to Education. (Linlithgow, West Lothian)

John Mark Gibson. Founding Trustee Dumfries House and Founder and Trustee, Scottish Dark Sky Observatory. For services to Heritage. (Dalmellington, Ayrshire and Arran)

Robert George Anderson Gourlay. For services to the Scottish Food and Drink Industry. (Glasgow)

Kenneth Hughes. Formerly assistant chief executive Scottish Parliament. For parliamentary service. (Edinburgh)

David Graham Hutchinson. Her Majesty’s Inspector Health and Safety Executive. For services to Offshore Diving Safety. (Meikle Wartle, Aberdeenshire)

Joseph MacKie. Chairman The Archie Foundation. For services to the community in Scotland. (Aberdeen)

Boyd Ernest McAdam. National Convener/chief executive Children’s Hearings Scotland. For services to Young People. (Edinburgh)

Iona Sara McDonald. Senior Sheriff Kilmarnock Sheriff Court. For services to Law and Order. (South Ayrshire)

Professor Dorothy Evelyn Miell, FRSE. Vice-Principal and head, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Edinburgh. For services to Higher Education and Psychology. (Edinburgh)

Catherine Dalling Taylor Stihler. For political service. (Dunfermline, Fife)

Dr Robert Campbell Kennedy Thomson. Principal and chief executive Forth Valley College. For services to Education, to Economic Development and to the community across Forth Valley. (Linlithgow, West Lothian)

Robin Ticciati. Principal conductor Scottish Chamber Orchestra. For services to Music. (London)

Lt Col Neil Kirkby Gow Tomlin. The Royal Regiment of Scotland

Professor Alison Watson. Professor of International Relations University of St Andrews. For services to Education. (St Andrews, Fife)

Glenda Margaret Watt. Co-ordinator Scottish Older People’s Assembly. For services to Older People. (West Linton, Tweeddale)

Professor Graham Wren. F.R.ENG. Special Adviser to the Principal, Strathclyde University. For services to Education, to Science and to Engineering. (Kilmacolm, Renfrewshire)

Henrietta Mackay Wright. Service Leader Central Scotland District, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Vulnerable Customers in Scotland. (Erskine, Renfrewshire)

MBE

Bryan McKend Armstrong. For services to Journalism and to the community in Scotland. (Annan, Dumfries)

Anne Elizabeth Barclay. Operational director Wigtown Festival Company and Chair, Dumfries and Galloway Relay for Life Committee. For services to the Arts and to charity. (Newton Stewart, Dumfries and Galloway)

Dr Ashok Kumar Bhuvanagiri. Founder The Telugu Association of Scotland. For services to Cultural Cohesion and to charity. (East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire)

Arnold Julian Sheldon Black. Historian and Statistician Scottish Athletics. For services to Athletics. (Glasgow)

Charles Ernest Brown. National chairman Royal British Legion Scotland. For voluntary service to Veterans in Scotland. (Forfar, Angus)

Shireen Chambers. For services to Forestry. (Edinburgh)

Rita Ciccu Moore. Deputy director of Nursing NHS Forth Valley. For services to Nursing and to the NHS Forth Valley Nurses Choir. (Dunblane, Stirling and Falkirk)

Darren Harkins Clark. For services to Tackling HIV/AIDS. (Lochfoot, Dumfries)

Maj Robert John Colquhoun. The Royal Regiment of Scotland

Andrew Smith Cooke. For services to Badminton. (Grangemouth, Stirling and Falkirk)

Jacqueline Caryl Dankworth. Recording Artist Actress and Singer. For services to Music. (Edinburgh)

Donald Ewen Dugald MacInnes Darroch. Special Constable Police Service of Scotland. For services to Law and Order on the Isle of Jura, Inner Hebrides. (Isle of Jura, Argyll and Bute)

Sara Kim Donald. For public and political service. (Ayrshire)

Colin Dorrance. Formerly Sergeant Police Service of Scotland. For services to Law and Order, to the Remembrance of Pan Am Flight 103 and to charity. (Lockerbie, Dumfries)

Maj John Hutchison Dunn. Scots Guards

Suzanne Fernando. For services to Cervical Cancer to Autism and to Military Veterans in Ayrshire. (Adrossan, Ayrshire and Arran)

Thomas Louis Gilzean, BEM. For services to Charitable Fundraising in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh)

Dr Isabel Ann Glen. For services to Education to Railway Heritage and to the community in Airdrie. (Airdrie, Ayrshire and Arran)

George Scott Glynn. Founder Walk with Scott Foundation. For services to Health and to charity in East Lothian. (Tranent, East Lothian)

Jennifer Ann Gow. Founder A Bear Named Buttony. For services to charity in the North East of Scotland. (Ballater, Aberdeenshire)

Dr Jane Elizabeth Haley. (Jane Wyllie) Neuroscience Scientific Co-ordinator, University of Edinburgh. For services to Scientific Engagement and Education. (Edinburgh)

Michelle Kerr. (Shelley Kerr). head Coach Scottish Women’s National Football Team. For services to Football. (Whitburn, West Lothian)

Gavin Tat Fai Lee, JP. For services to the Chinese community in Scotland. (East Kilbride, Lanarkshire)

Lesley Logan. Regional manager NHS Blood and Transplant. For services to Healthcare and Organ Donation. (Edinburgh)

Julia Anne Lorrain-Smith, DL. For services to the Children’s Hearings System in Scotland and to the community in Midlothian. (Gorebridge, Midlothian)

Norman MacDonald. Chairman Highland Hospice. For services to charity and to Terminally Ill People in the Highlands and Islands. (Inverness)

Janet MacGregor. Team Leader Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs. For public and charitable services. (Glasgow)

John Allan MacKechnie. Artist and Printmaker. For services to Art. (Glasgow)

John MacKin. Director Credit Unions of Glasgow Ltd. For services to Credit Unions in the UK. (Elderslie, Renfrewshire)

Elizabeth Herries Mackenzie. (Judy Mackenzie). For voluntary service to Wheelchair Curling. (Stirling)

Maj Gordon William Muir. The Royal Regiment of Scotland

Dr David Barclay Murray. For services to Healthcare and to the community in Wester Ross. (Strathcarron, Inverness)

Shereen Nanjiani. For services to Broadcasting in Scotland. (Glasgow)

Alison Neil. Chief executive Officer South Georgia Heritage Trust. For services to Conservation. (Liff, Dundee)

Martin O’Neill. Director Bobath Scotland. For services to People with Cerebral Palsy and to voluntary service in Glasgow. (Newton Mearns, Renfrewshire)

Angus Maitland Pelham Burn. For services to the community in Aberdeenshire. (Aboyne, Aberdeenshire)

Susan Peters. Customer Adviser Aviva. For services to the Economy and Customer Service. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

John Reid. Area manager for Legacy Benefits Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Vulnerable Customers in Scotland and to the community in Inverclyde. (Renfrewshire)

Dr Marie Short. Trustee Scottish Huntington’s Association and Coach, Grangemouth Synchronised Swimming Club. For services to charity. (Brightons, Stirling and Falkirk)

Christine Eleanor Sloan. Founder Crathie Opportunity Holidays. For services to People with Disabilities and to Tourism. (Perth and Kinross)

David Murray Alexander Smythe. Chairman Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers. For services to the Tourism Industry. (Methven, Perth and Kinross)

William Douglas Tennant. (Bregulla) For voluntary service in the UK and Ghana. (Falkirk, Stirling and Falkirk)

Charles Ian Howie Thomson. Vice chairman Scottish Target Shooting. For services to Target Shooting. (Lothian)

Jean Sheila Whimster. Secretary The Glasgow Society of Women Artists. For services to the Promotion of Women in Art. (Blanefield, Glasgow)

Jennifer May Wilson. For services to Scottish Country Dancing and to charity. (Elgin, Moray)

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

Helena Anderson-Wright. Convenor Robert Burns World Federation Schools Committee (North East Section). For services to the Arts in Aberdeenshire. (Cults, Aberdeen)

Charles Bain. Fundraiser Alzheimer’s Research. For services to charity in Aberdeen. (Bridge Of Don, Aberdeen)

Winifred Yvonne Craig Birnie. Treasurer Rothiemurchus and Aviemore Tennis Club. For services to Sport in Badenoch and Strathspey. (Aviemore, Inverness-shire)

Ann Isabel Brogan. Co-Lead for Emergency Responders Glasgow and Renfrewshire and Chair, Volunteer Fundraisers, Renfrewshire. For voluntary service in Renfrewshire. (Renfrewshire)

Lorna Clyne. For voluntary service to Hockey in Scotland. (Banchory, Aberdeenshire)

Mary Kidd Conacher. For services to Kayaking and Canoeing in Scotland. (Blairgowrie, Perth and Kinross)

Isabel Charlene Almeida Condeco. For services to Slamannam Parish Church and to the community in Stirlingshire. (Slamannan, Stirling and Falkirk)

David Masson Craig. For services to Outdoor Education and to Canoeing in Speyside. (Newtonmore, Inverness-shire)

Jennifer Durward. Volunteer Accord Hospice, Paisley. For services to Palliative Care in Renfrewshire. (Bridge of Weir, Renfrewshire)

James Mccrorie Gourlay. Founder Vaspar Football Club. For services to Youth and Professional Football. (Prestwick, Ayrshire and Arran)

Clare Janette Haggart. Co-director Phoenix Theatre. For services to Theatre and to the Arts in the North East of Scotland. (Aberdeen)

Margaret Frances Hall. For services to the community in Dunfermline and the Kuvela Othandwen charity. (Dunfermline, Fife)

June Mary Herron. For services to Highland Dancing and to the community in Elgin and Moray. (Elgin, Moray)

Elizabeth Anne Hoggan. For services to the community in Cupar and to Dr. Graham’s Homes in Kalimpong India. (Cupar, Fife)

Catherine Carson Johnston. For services to the community in Ladykirk Berwickshire. (Ladykirk, Berwickshire)

Marion Levett. Project manager Women4Women. For services to Women in Abusive Situations and to the community in Clackmannanshire. (Alloa, Clackmannanshire)

Eileen Joyce Lindsay. Dance Teacher The Lindsay School of Dance. For services to Dance and to the community in North East Scotland. (Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire)

Christina Fraser MacDonald. Member Carnoustie Branch, Royal British Legion Scotland. For voluntary service to Veterans and to the community in Carnoustie. (Carnoustie, Angus)

Ruth Elizabeth Maltman, TD, DL. For services to the community in Glasgow. (Glasgow)

Jane Elizabeth Mayo. Chairman Campbeltown Community Business Ltd, Campbeltown Picture House. For services to Cultural Heritage, to Business and to charity in Argyll and Bute. (Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute)

Hazel Davina McAllan. Chair Balnagask Community Centre. For services to the community in Aberdeen. (Torry, Aberdeen)

Susan McDonald. Director Active Communities (Scotland) Limited. For services to Community Sport, to Health and to Wellbeing in Renfrewshire. (Paisley, Renfrewshire)

Christina Elizabeth McIntosh. For services to the Environment and to the community in Alness Ross-shire. (Alness, Ross and Cromarty)

Elizabeth Milne. Co-director Phoenix Theatre. For services to Theatre and to the Arts in the North East of Scotland. (Aberdeen)

David Macaulay Murray. Emergency Response and First Aid volunteer British Red Cross. For voluntary service to the Red Cross. (Dyce, Aberdeen)

Graham Reid. Guidance manager Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs. For services to charity in Glasgow. (Coatbridge, Lanarkshire)

Amanda Richard. For services to the Health and Wellbeing of Older People in the Scottish Borders. (St Boswells, Scottish Borders)

Alan John Robertson. For voluntary service to Kingussie Camanachd Club. (Kingussie, Inverness-shire)

Michael Antony Robertson. Conductor Carnoustie and District Youth Brass Band. For services to Music in Angus. (Carnoustie, Angus)

Lynn Rae Simpson. Head Coach Flyers Trampoline Club and Chair, Trampoline and Tumbling Technical Panel. For services to Trampolining. (Edinburgh)

QUEEN’S POLICE MEDAL

Detective Superintendent Gail Johnston. Police Service of Scotland.

Chief Superintendent Brian McInulty. Police Service of Scotland.

QUEEN’S AMBULANCE SERVICE MEDAL

Lorraine Tough. Business Support manager Scottish Ambulance Service.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.