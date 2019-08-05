Pro golfer forced to blag her way into St Andrews Old Course after forgetting handicap certificate

An American professional golfer who had waited in a queue for three hours to win a tee time at St Andrews' Old Course was almost refused entry after failing to prove her handicap - but blagged her way in using her professional golf ID card.

Kendall Dye, who played in eight events on the LPGA Tour last year and is due to compete in the Scottish Open this weekend, visited the home of golf this week and stood in line from 3am to secure a tee time on the famous Fife course.

However, her plan was nearly thwarted when officials demanded proof from her home course that her handicap was under 36 - the maximum allowed for women to be able to play on the Old Course.

She managed to convince them to allow her to play on the 600-year-old course when she showed them her LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) ID card.

She wrote on Twitter, alongside a photograph of the card: “St. Andrews needed a letter of proof from my home club for my handicap to allow me to play...I had to think quick & pulled this out of my wallet for the first time ever. #whew.”

She added after the game: "I’m done. Put a cork in me. The day could not have been better. 3am wake up call. Stand in line for 3 hours to get the last guaranteed tee time. Get paired with 3 great Dallas men on the @thehomeofgolfOld Course. Shot one under 71 and you could not wipe the smile off my face the entire round. It was so surreal and that is what life is all about!"