Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus is pregnant with her first child.

The Glaswegian singer, who won the second series of the talent show in 2003, will welcome her new addition early next year with husband Jeff Nimmo.

The 39-year-old shared her news on Twitter along with a picture of herself and Mr Nimmo standing next to a Christmas tree as she cradled her baby bump.

She wrote: "On the 10th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, Our very own little baby.

"Baby Nimmo due early 2020."

The baby news comes after McManus and Mr Nimmo tied the knot two years ago.

McManus rose to fame 16 years ago as the champion of the second and final series of Pop Idol.

Following her reality TV show success, she enjoyed a number one with her debut single All This Time.

She released her first and only album, The Meaning Of Love, the following year but was dropped by her record label a short while later.

Over the years she has made a number of TV appearances, including in a special of Gillian McKeith's You Are What You Eat, and from 2009 until 2011 she hosted STV lifestyle programme The Hour.

