Poll: Vote for your favourite Scotsman front page of the past 12 months Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Vote for your favourite Scotsman front page of the past 12 months. Have your say in our online poll: From bookies to kettle-making factory, Edinburgh Fringe supremo Shona McCarthy recalls life before the festival Dad-of-three needed open heart surgery after getting potentially fatal blood infection from popcorn 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.