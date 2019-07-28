Police block off Edinburgh street following reports of person falling from window

Have your say

Police have closed off an Edinburgh street after receiving reports of a person falling from a second floor window.

Emergency services including several police cars, fire engines and an ambulance arrived at the scene at Belgrave Crescent around 6.15pm on Sunday evening.

A spokesperson for the Police said: "At 6.15pm on Sunday 28th July, police in Edinburgh attended an incident on Belgrave Crescent following a report of a person having fallen from a second-floor window.

"Officers remain in attendance and enquiries are ongoing."

