Peebles High School: Roof collapses as firefighters tackle 'severe' blaze

Firefighters are battling a "severe" blaze at Peebles High School in the Scottish Borders.

The fire service was called around 1pm this afternoon.

Pupils and teaching staff have been evacuated from the building, with eyewitnesses saying the roof has collapsed at the school.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "Crews have told us it is a severe fire.

"We have three fire appliances in attendance and two are en-route."

The fire service confirmed that all people in building had been accounted for.

Several emergency vehicles are on the scene.

Parents have been warned to stay away from the school.

Shona Haslam, Conservative candidate for Lanark and Hamilton East, said: "All kids are safe and sound. Parents please don’t try and go to the school. It will restrict access for emergency vehicles. Group call will be used as usual for communication."

Peebles High School Parents & Carers said: "We have been told all students are safe and please- to allow access to the road- would cars stay away from the school."

More to follow...