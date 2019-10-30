Outlander, Still Game, Derry Girls and Line of Duty stars set to head down BAFTA Scotland red carpet in Glasgow

Stars of Still Game, Outlander and Line of Duty will be heading down the red carpet at this weekend’s Bafta Scotland Awards in Glasgow.



Greg Hemphill and Ford Kiernan will be attending the glittering ceremony at the Hilton Glasgow Central event, where they are due to pick up an outstanding achievement award for the long-running sitcom after it ended this year.

The cast of Still Game are expected to be reunited at the BAFTA Scotland Awards.

Also due to attend the event on Sunday night are their co-stars Jane McCarry, Gavin Mitchell, Mark Cox, Paul Riley and Sanjeev Kohli.

Organisers say Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, the lead actors in Outlander, the Sony-Starz time-travel fantasy made in Scotland, will also be attending as special guests.

Others include Line of Duty star Martin Compston, BBC presenter Jackie Bird, comics Greg McHugh and Janey Godley, and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan.

Among the nominees expected are Outlaw King star Jack Lowden and rising stage and screen star Lorn Macdonald, who is nominated for rave culture movie Beats, with both up for best film actor, and best TV actor contenders Ncuti Gatwa, the Rwandan-Scottish star of hit Netflix series Sex Education, and Chernobyl star Alex Ferns, who are also up against Bodyguard star Richard Madden.

Kelly Macdonald, who is shortlisted in the best TV actress category for her role as a grieving mum in The Victim, is also due at the ceremony. She is up against The Bay star Morven Christie and Jenna Coleman, for her lead role in child abduction mystery The Cry, which leads the honours race along with Wild Rose, the Glasgow-set hit about a young country singer, played by Irish actress Jessie Buckley, who is just out of jail.

Buckley will be up against Harry Potter star Henderson, nominated for her performance as Oliver Hardy’s wife opposite John C Reilly in Stan and Ollie, and Florence Pugh, for her role as Robert the Bruce’s wife in the Netflix blockbuster Outlaw King, in the best film actress category.

Three female writers - Nicole Taylor for Wild Rose, Jacquelin Perske for The Cry and Kirstie Swain for Pure - are nominated for best film and TV screenplay.

Two films made by women - Harry Wootliff’s Glasgow-set love story Only You and Naziha Arebi’s Freedom Fields, a documentary following three women and their football team in post-revolution Libya - will be in contention for the best feature honour, along with Taylor’s Wild Rose.

Jon S Baird, the Aberdeenshire-born filmmaker, is in the running for the best film director, along with Brian Welsh, for Beats, and Johnny Kenton for Endeavour.

The BAFTA Scotland ceremony, which will be hosted by broadcaster Edith Bowman in Glasgow on 3 November, will be shown on BBC Scotland’s channel, its first TV coverage in more than a decade.

The ceremony will also be livestreamed on the BAFTA Scotland Facebook page on Sunday night.

BAFTA Scotland director Jude MacLaverty said: “We are thrilled to have such a fantastic list of guests attending this year's awards representing the very best creative talent from across Scotland. We’re honoured to welcome everyone to the event and look forward to recognising the outstanding achievements of our nominees."