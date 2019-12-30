Neil Innes: Comedian and musician, famed for The Rutles, dies aged 75

Comedian and musician Neil Innes, who collaborated with Monty Python and played with The Rutles, has died aged 75, his agent has said.

His death was unexpected and he had not been ill, Nigel Morton said.

The writer performed and penned songs and sketches for the Pythons' final TV series in 1974 after John Cleese temporarily left. He also wrote songs for Monty Python And The Holy Grail.

