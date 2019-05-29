Mountain couple choose lofty heights of Skye to tie the knot

With the surname 'Mountain' there could only have been one location for this couple's wedding.

On top of one - on the Isle of Skye to be exact.

The happy couple. Picture: SWNS

Kate, 33, and Shaun Mountain, 36, from Aberdeen, exchanged vows on the picturesque island with just a lone piper and a photographer.

The couple, had a humanist ceremony outdoors in the Quiraing area of the island.

But photographer Andrew Rae then suggested they hike up iconic land formation The Old Man of Storr and Sligachan bridge for some pictures.

The photographs capture the newlyweds embracing on a gale-lashed mountain, with Kate's muddy white dress flowing in the wind.

None of the couple's friends or family knew about the wedding, on March 28, on the island - which they fell in love with after a holiday there.

Kate said: "We had the best day and are delighted with the photos Andrew took.

"We wanted a very small personal wedding day where we could focus on our commitment to each other.

"We choose Skye as our location and are so pleased we did, it is a very beautiful and majestic place.

"It was perfect for our day, even the wind was great.

"We wrote our vows together, with the help of our lovely celebrant Penelope Hamilton from the Humanist Society Scotland, and we loved that they were personal to us and also to the island where we chose to exchange our vows."

After the ceremony, the couple popped open a bottle of champagne and drank from mugs which had 'I love you to the mountains and back' printed on them.

Kate, an employee benefits consultant, said: "Not to be too cheesy, but it was the happiest day of our lives and we are very glad we chose Andrew to capture it.

"He is a brilliant photographer and was wonderful at coordinating us on the day also."

Photographer Andrew Rae, 39, said: "We met the humanist celebrant and the piper in the morning for the service.

"We had a nice service then went exploring in the afternoon.

"They popped a bottle in the middle of nowhere and we had a bite to eat for lunch and a nice coffee and just drove around the island.

"The Quiraing was quite special for them because they hadn't seen it before.

"Their faces were completely in awe of what they were seeing and they will have a connection with that place forever.

"In an amazing setting like that the photography becomes so much better for me.

"I edited some pictures and sent them over to them, then they announced their marriage in the evening - I think it went down universally well.

"It was all a surprise, nobody knew it was happening.

"They were a cracking couple - it was amazing."