Missing 13-year-old girl in West Lothian found safe and well

Police have reported that a West Lothian teenager who was reported missing has now been found.

Olivia Leake was last seen by her mum at 08:20 hours on Friday 3 May 2019.

Olivia Leake, 13. Picture: Police Scotland

The 13-year-old was reported missing as concerns for her welfare grew.

A police spokesperson confirmed that she was found safe and well in Edinburgh on Monday morning. Officers thanked the public and media for their support.

