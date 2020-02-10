'Mesmerising' photos of Northern Lights taken by wedding snapper on EasyJet flight

A British man captured this stunning a series of photos of the Northern Lights from his plane window as he flew home from Iceland.

Photographer Ross Martin, 38, said the whole plane was "in awe" of the colourful lights which "danced around the plane" during his flight home on Thursday, February 6.

Wedding photographer Ross Martin was flying back to the UK from Iceland on an EasyJet flight when he snapped the incredible images. Picture: File

The captain even circled around so that every single passenger in the plane could catch a glimpse of the stunning aurora after taking off from the capital of Reykjavik.

Ross had been enjoying a five-day holiday taking in the sights of Iceland with five of his friends.

And after already seeing the lights during the getaway, Ross said the sights on the flight home was the "perfect way to end the holiday."

He said: "The five of us flew there looking for the Northern Lights and to see the sights around the country.

The staggering images were taken from inside the cabin of the plane. Mr Martin said the passengers were 'in awe'. Photo: Ross Martin

"On the flight home, when we got above the clouds we just saw these lights dancing around the plane. I couldn't believe it, I just thought it was amazing.

"After a few minutes, everyone started to notice as we were getting our cameras out.

"I even asked the stewardess if they could dim the lights so we could see it more clearly and they did.

"About five or ten minutes later the captain came and said we were going to do a circle so that everyone could see it from both the left and right windows."

The captain of the EasyJet flight performed a turn to allow all the passengers a close look at the mesmerising sight. Pictures: Ross Martin

Solar magnetic energy

For some of the passengers on the plane, it was the first time they had seen the Northern Lights.

Ross, a wedding photographer from Sunderland, said: "We were lucky because we had already seen the lights on the way to our hotel and managed to get some really good shots.

"Quite a few people hadn't managed to see them so it was their first time seeing it. Everyone was in awe and just really excited.

"It was my first time in Iceland. I live in the north east and you can see the lights but it's very dim so me and a few friends just decided to fly to Iceland to see them!

"It's a beautiful country and an amazing trip. It was the perfect way to end the holiday."

An aurora, sometimes referred to as northern lights, or southern lights, is a natural light display in the Earth's sky, predominantly seen in the high-latitude regions.

Iceland is located at a high latitude and the Northern Lights season is from late August to mid-April.

Auroras are caused when solar magnetic energy released by solar flares affects atoms in the earth's atmosphere causing bursts of light.