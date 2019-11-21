Liam Gallagher 'sorry' after female fan left scarred for life at one of his gigs

Liam Gallagher last night apologised to a 27-year-old female fan left "scarred for life" by a flare thrown during one of his gigs this week.

The former Oasis frontman also urged his fans to "chill out" in a message he posted on Twitter.

Liam Gallagher last night apologised to a 27-year-old female fan left "scarred for life" by a flare thrown during one of his gigs this week.

Stacey Andrew was near the front of the stage when she was struck by the lit projectile, which ignited her clothing and burned her skin underneath.

She was rushed from the venue, the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield, South Yorks, with severe burns to her chest and arms as well as damage to her hair.

As news of the incident, which happened on Monday, broke yesterday Gallagher took to Twitter to address the issue.

He posted: "I'm sorry to hear what happened to Stacey Andrew in Sheffield the other night it's not cool people need to chill the fuck out with the flares can someone from her family get in contact with us thanx LG x."

She was rushed from the venue, the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield, South Yorks, with severe burns to her chest and arms as well as damage to her hair.

READ MORE - Scots couple heartbroken as daughter stillborn after no C-section performed at 37 weeks despite 'high risk' pregnancy



Stacey's brother Leon, who says his sister "could have been taken away" as a result of the incident, today said Gallagher is yet to get in touch with his family.

Leon has also slammed the venue, the FlyDSA Arena, for allowing someone into the concert with a concealed flare.

"Those flares shouldn't of been in there," he said.

Venue spokesman Dominic Stokes has today spoken about what happened, although he didn't comment on how or why a projectile was allowed in.

He said: "The irresponsible behaviour of the concert goer who threw the flare along with any other people within their party who were aware of the possibility of their actions cannot be condoned and they should be held accountable for their actions."

READ MORE - Potentially deadly tick-borne parasite found in Scotland for the first time



The identity of the individual who threw the flare is not known, but they are thought to have been located further back in the crowd.

South Yorkshire Police yesterday said they were planning to interview anyone who was injured at the gig in a bid to gather information about what happened.

A number of other concert-goers have taken to social media to say there were lots of flares set alight in the crowd throughout the concert on Monday.

Leon described the perpetrators as "scumbags", and said whoever is responsible for his sister's injuries "needs to pay".

He added: "I want justice for the pain they have caused my sister because she will now have scars for the rest of her life."

A Facebook user shared a story from her children's experience at the same gig.

Sharon Gibb Vanes posted: "My 23-year-old son took my 12-year-old daughter as she loves Liam.

"We bought her the tickets for her birthday and she was so happy last night we purchased the tickets seated as we knew under 14s couldn't be in standing.

"I never thought for one minute she wouldn't be safe but how wrong I was.

"A fight broke out in the seats behind and one of the men came flying over seats kicked her in back."

Gallagher is currently at the start of a UK-wide tour.