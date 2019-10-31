Julie Walters and Jessie Buckley in running for major screen honours for Glaswegian mother and daughter roles in Wild Rose

English stage and screen star Julie Walters and Irish actress Jessie Buckley are in the running for major screen honours for their portrayals of a Glaswegian mother and daughter in a hit movie about a struggling country singer trying to get to Nashville after coming out of jail.

Wild Rose, which was launched at this year's Glasgow Film Festival after being shot on location around the city, will be up for 10 for different honours in the British Independent Film Awards in December.

Wild Rose was filmed on location around Glasgow, including at venues like the Grand Ole Opry and the Old Fruitmarket.

Buckely will compete with Judy star Renée Zellweger for the best actress honour, while Walters is up for best supporting actress.

Wild Rose's Glasgow-born writer Nicole Taylor will compete with Edinburgh-born writer Kieran Hurley, who adapted his hit 1990s rave culture stage play Beats for the big screen, for the debut screenwriter honour.

Lorn Macdonald, one of Scotland's rising stage and screen stars, was nominated for best newcomer for his role in Beats - the closing movie at this year's Glasgow Film Festival - which has secured five nominations.

Macdonald has been shortlisted just days before the BAFTA Scotland Awards, where he is in the running for the best film actor prize and Buckley is in the running for best film actress.

Highlands-based Hollywood star Tilda Swinton is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in The Personal History of David Copperfield, the latest comedy-drama by Glasgow-born filmmaker Armando Iannucci, It will compete for the best film and best screenplay prizes with Wild Rose.

Swinton's daughter Honor, whose father is the artist and playwright John Byrne, is nominated for her debut lead role in The Souvenir, which was a hit with audiences and critics at this year's Edinburgh International Film Festival.

Multi award-winning Scottish actor Peter Mullan will compete with the likes of Hugh Laurie, star of The Personal History of David Copperfield, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, star of The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, in the best actor category.