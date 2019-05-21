Jamie Oliver’s restaurant chain goes into administration

Have your say

Jamie Oliver’s restaurant chain Jamie’s Italian has appointed administrators, putting as many as 1,300 jobs at risk.

There are two Jamie’s Italian restaurants in Scotland, with one based in Edinburgh and the other in Glasgow.

The group, which includes the Jamie’s Italian chain, Barbecoa and Fifteen, has appointed KPMG as administrators.

In total, 25 restaurants are affected by the move. Twenty-three of those outlets are from the Jamie’s Italian chain.

Jamie Oliver said: “I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the staff and our suppliers who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade.

“I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected.”

The TV chef added: “We launched Jamie’s Italian in 2008 with the intention of positively disrupting mid-market dining in the UK High Street, with great value and much higher quality ingredients, best-in-class animal welfare standards and an amazing team who shared my passion for great food and service.

“And we did exactly that.”

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.