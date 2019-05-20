Jamie Murray answers talk of teaming up with Andy Murray at Wimbledon

Jamie Murray has dismissed speculation he could team up with his brother Andy to form a doubles pairing at this year’s Wimbledon.

Andy and Jamie Murray playing together during the 2015 Davis Cup. Picture: Jane Barlow

Andy is currently rehabbing after undergoing hip surgery earlier this year and gunning to be ready in time for this year’s Championships.

Even if he does make it, due to the lengthy lay-off and the lack of matches played across the last two years, it is unlikely that the two-time champion would be among the contenders for the crown.

It is for that reason that Jamie does not see himself pairing up with Andy as he strives to win his first doubles title at SW19.

He did, however, say it’s something the brothers would wish to do further down the line.

He said: “Obviously it was talked about this year after what happened in Australia. But I don’t think it’s going to happen this year.

“It’s something we do want to do at some point, but I guess it just depends on certain situations in both our careers.

“For me, these are the peak years in my career and if I go to play Wimbledon with someone who hasn’t hit a tennis ball in eight months, I’m kind of giving up one of those years, so that’s a big decision for me to take.

“Circumstances might dictate otherwise, but I want to give myself the best chance of winning the tournament. Normally I would have a good chance with Andy, but probably right now he’s not in his peak moment.”