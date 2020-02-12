'It's Nessie' - Mystery skeleton washed up on Scots beach leads to speculation it's Loch Ness Monster

The discovery of a mystery skeleton uncovered on a Scottish beach during the recent Storm Ciara has led to speculation that it could be the remains of the Loch Ness Monster.

The photos of the rotten carcass on Balmedie Beach in Aberdeen were posted on a local community Facebook page - Fubar News - after it was revealed following the powerful storm which battered the country last week.

The member who sent in the pic posted: "Came across this weird creature today near Aberdeen. Any ideas what it could be?"

Other users were quick to respond that it could be the Loch Ness Monster, despite the fact Loch Ness itself is over 120 miles away from the beach where the remains were discovered.

"Nessie! Escaped to the sea but then came to a sticky end," one person joked, while another added that Scotland's most famous creature couldn't "adapt to saltwater".

Others speculated that it was everything from an orca or a dolphin to a (very lost) saltwater crocodile.

One person even quipped that it was "Aberdeen FC's backbone" as it "hasn't been seen this year!"

The post itself has had over 1,200 likes and over 300 shares but it appears the real answer to the mystery may be rather more mundane.

Nick Davidson of the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme confirmed that it was in fact the remains of a Minke whale which originally washed up in October last year but had been uncovered by the recent bad weather.