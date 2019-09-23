'It's a huge inconvenience,' says woman after tractor crashes into home

Have your say

Shocking pictures show the moment a tractor crashed into a house, the fourth incident occurring in 15 years.

The tractor overturned in the front garden of a home in Lundin Links, Fife, just after 9am this morning.

A large flat-bed trailer it was towing also blocked a nearby road, the A915.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, and it was understood that the driver suffered minor injuries from the crash.

The owner of the house, Anna Gannon, 59, said she was in bed when she heard a loud 'bang' as the tractor crashed into her garden.

Mrs Gannon, who works at nearby Fife College, said: "I saw the trailer across the road but couldn't see straight down because it's a three storey house.

"It doesn't seem to have affected the inside of the house but I don't know how they're going to get it out.

READ MORE: Supercar owner gets ticket for wrongly parking £200,000 Lamborghini in Edinburgh

"When I heard the noise I jumped out of bed, put my dressing gown on and ran outside, but the driver was already out by that point.

"He was like, 'it was an accident'.

"It's the third or fourth time something like this has happened to our garden in the last 15 years - with lots of minor accidents.

"My next door neighbour was quite upset because she was outside shortly before with her child waiting to go to school.

"We're all OK but it's a huge inconvenience."



A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Around 9.15am we were called to reports of a vehicle overturned on Largo Road, Lundin Links, Fife.

"Injuries don't appear life threatening. "The road is currently closed."

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

