Iain Munro revealed as Creative Scotland's permanent new chief executive

Arts quango Creative Scotland has revealed that its acting chief executive, Iain Munro, is to be given the job on a permanent basis - 15 months after his predecessor quit after widespread criticism over how it was handling funding applications.

Mr Munro was deputy chief executive under Janet Archer when a parliamentary enquiry found that the handling of the process had fallen "well below" the standard expected from a public body.

He was placed in charge of the organisation, which has an annual budget of £90 million, when Ms Archer bowed to pressure from politicians and arts organisations last July after six months of controversy.

He and Robert Wilson, the chair of Creative Scotland's board, have led an internal review of the organisation of the wake of anger over moves to strip 20 arts organisations of their long-term funding and a partial u-turn when some of them have their backing restored in the wake of an outcry and lobbying of the Scottish Government to intervene.

Ms Archer quit weeks after the probe from Holyrood's culture committee found that the confidence of the cultural sector in Creative Scotland had been "badly damaged."

An announcement about Mr Munro's permanent appointment said more than 200 applications from around the world had been received for the post.

Robert Wilson, chair of Creative Scotland's board, said: "Iain has outstanding leadership skills and will be able to use his extensive knowledge and abilities to continue to move the organisation forward in what is a significant time in the evolution of Creative Scotland.

"I look forward to working with Iain as we deliver significant change programmes across our work to enable creative activity across Scotland to thrive."

Mr Munro said: "It is a privilege to have the opportunity to lead Creative Scotland at such an exciting and important time.

"Scotland’s culture is globally renowned and I look forward to working with my fantastic colleagues and others to support the extraordinary creativity that exists here and all that it contributes to people’s lives, our communities and the prosperity of the country."

Scottish culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "“Iain has extensive experience in culture and creative industries and I welcome his permanent appointment following his period as acting Chief Executive. This is an important time for Creative Scotland as it progresses its organisational and funding review, and I am pleased Iain will lead the organisation as it looks ahead to the future.