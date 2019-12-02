Hit island crime drama Shetland to return for two more series on BBC One

The BBC has revealed it is to make another two series of its long-running crime drama Shetland.

Douglas Henshall will be returning in the key role of Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez, the character originally created by the author Ann Cleeves.

Location filming will once again take place on the Shetland Isles, where all the stories in the show, which has run for five series to date, are set.

The two new series for BBC One, which will be made in 2020 and 2021, have been confirmed more than two years after the first two-part series was shown.

Tourism agency VisitScotland says the unspoiled locations featured in the show make it one of the main reasons to take a trip to the islands.

The new stories in series six and seven are being created by screenwriter David Kane, who has worked on Shetland since it was first commissioned by the BBC.

The show, which is made by Silverprint Pictures for the BBC, was named best TV drama at the BAFTA Scotland Awards in 2016, when Henshall was also named best TV actor.

Gaynor Holmes, drama commissioning editor for the BBC in Scotland, said: "We're really proud of Shetland. The crime series led by DI Perez and his team has proved hugely popular with audiences both in Scotland and across the rest of the UK.

"BBC One viewers are set for an unmissable series from David Kane when it returns next year.”

Kate Bartlett, executive producer at Silverprint Pictures, added: “I’m so thrilled to be making two more series of Shetland for the BBC, with our wonderful Scottish cast and crew.

"David Kane creates distinctive and emotionally complex narratives that unfold against the stunning, evocative landscapes of Shetland, with DI Jimmy Perez at the heart of it all.”