Here’s your Peebles Beltane timetable for 2019

Peebles Beltane Festival got under way on Sunday, and with red letter day fast approaching it’s looking like a busy-as-ever week for this year’s team of principals.

But before Saturday big event comes tomorrow’s novice ride, led by cornet Andrew Napier and lass Natalie Stewart. leaving Kingsmeadows car park at 6pm.

It is followed by the Beltane concert in the burgh hall at 7.30pm and the cornet’s walk at 9.30pm.

A fancy-dress competition take place tomorrow night, with judging on Tweed Green at 7pm and a parade at 7.30pm.

Red Letter Day, this Saturday, kicks off with a morning ride which leaves at 8.30am.

A children’s procession from Haylrude School leaves at 9am before the proclamation of Beltane Fair at Mercat Cross at 9.20am.

The crowning ceremony follows at 10am outside the parish church, where crowning lady Katharine Mathison will lead the way.

A grand parade, to be joined by the returning mounted cavalcade, comes along the High Street at 11.45am.

A service of remembrance takes place at the war memorial at 1.15pm.

Red Letter Day concludes in grand style with a beat retreat on the High Street at 7pm.

On Sunday, the Beltane Sports are held at Whitestone Park, beginning at 1.30pm.

Andrew, a 24-year-old chef, and Natalie, 23, a barmaid and waitress, are being supported all this week by 2018 principals Gregor McGrath and Loryn Paterson and 2017 principals Ross and Eilidh Falla.