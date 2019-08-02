Head teacher pays tribute to 'much-loved' teenager found dead at home

Have your say

A head teacher has paid tribute to a "much-loved" teenage pupil who was found dead at her home.

Aimee-Louise Park, 14, died at a house in Newmains, North Lanarkshire, on Wednesday.

She was a fourth-year pupil at Coltness High School in Wishaw.

The school's head teacher John McGilp said: "We are absolutely devastated to hear this tragic news.

"Aimee-Louise was a much-loved member of our school community with a close group of friends and she will be missed by everyone who knew her.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time."

Counselling and support services are being made available for pupils and staff.

Police said the teenager's death is not being treated as suspicious.