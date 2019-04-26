Glasgow to hold world first Keanu Reeves festival this weekend

Have your say

Hundreds of movie buffs are expected to gather this weekend for the world’s first Keanu Reeves film festival.

The Hollywood star’s work will be honoured in Glasgow at the Centre for Contemporary Arts which is hosting the event dubbed KeanuCon.

Old classics starring the 54-year-old Canadian actor will be shown to adoring fans at the festival which was organised by Matchbox Cineclub, an independent film exhibitor.

READ MORE: MSPs say concerns raised about changes to gender act are ‘misleading’

And the masterminds behind the event say it has already sold out with hundreds set to attend ten film screenings across Saturday and Sunday.

Reeves shot to fame for his starring role performances in blockbuster films including comedies from the Bill and Ted franchise.

READ MORE: Poll: Only 1 in 5 Scots want 2021 indyref2 vote

The director and producer went on to create a name for himself with roles in action thrillers Point Break in 1991 and Speed in 1994.

Matchbox Cineclub has already hosted Cage-A-Rama, a similar event celebrating the works of Nicolas Cage.

Megan Mitchell, co-founder of the event, said: “Matchbox run Cage-a-rama, which is a Nicolas Cage film festival, every January.

“And we are fans of Nicolas Cage, that’s the first actor we wanted to celebrate.

“But we felt Keanu was the next logical actor to celebrate after that.”

“We will have 10 films over the two days from his past.

“I think it’s really great that it’s the world first and it’s also in Scotland.

“I think Scotland is a great hub for film events.

“My personal favourite film of his is Man of Tai Chi where he directed and starred in it.

“We’ve already sold out and we’re expecting 100 people for each screening.

“The reception for this has been great.

“We were planning on doing this last year but because of the Glasgow School of Art fire we had to change it to this year.”

ENDS

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.