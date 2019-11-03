Glasgow-set Wild Rose among big winners at star-studded BAFTA Scotland Awards

Glasgow-set country music drama Wild Rose was the big winner at the star-studded BAFTA Scotland Awards - claiming three of the biggest prizes.

Irish star Jessie Buckley won the best film actress award, Glaswegian Nicole Taylor won the best film and TV writer award and London-born Tom Harper’s movie was named best feature film at the ceremony in Glasgow.

Trainspotting and Boardwalk Empire star Kelly Macdonald was named best TV actress for her role as a grieving mother accused of revealing the secret identity of her son in BBC drama The Victim Ex-Eastenders star Alex Ferns was honoured as best TV actor for his role as a miners’ leader in HBO drama Chernobyl.

The best film actor award was won by newcomer Lorn Macdonald for his movie debut in the 1990s rave culture movie Beats, which was adapted from a hit stage play.

Buckley was unabl to attend the ceremony but sent a message which said: “Thank you to Glasgow, for letting me into your hearts and letting me traipse around in my cowboy boots.”

Harper, who shot Wild Rose on location across Glasgow, said: “The beauty of Nicole’s script is that it is very specific to Glasgow but has universal themes that connect us all.

Wild Rose hailed as big winner at Glasgow-based Baftas. Picture: Aimee Spinks

“I was a bit nervous about making the ilm, but the city has got such heart, it welcomed us with open arms, and we had so many great actors and musicians working on the film. It was so easy, in a sense.

“The response to the film has been so much better than we could have hoped for. When the film came out, audiences in Scotland led the charge.”

Kelly Macdonald, who had moved back from the United States before filming began on The Victim, said: “It really was a dream job. I love being in Scotland, I love seeing Scotland on film and being part of the community here. My character wasn’t really the lead role. The strength of it was that it was a real ensemble. You follow all the different characters and you switch allegiances. It was a real water-cooler show.”

Lorn Macdonald said: “There are some roles you’re ready to let go off but although Beats was filmed two years ago I still feel lucky I was able to play such a gift of a character.”

Aberdeenshire director Jos S Baird was honoured for his biopic of comedy legends Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy.

Former Rangers and Aberdeen footballer David Robertson collected an award for a hit BBC Scotland documentary on a new Indian football team he coaches, Real Kashmir.

He said: “When I arrived at Real Kashmir I wanted to get a flight home after about a week. I had thought everywhere in India was hot and exotic, but I quickly found out that it has four seasons and it can be bleaker than Scotland. We had no changing rooms and didn’t even have training kit. Now here we are. I think this tops everything else in my career.”

The stars of Still Game were out in force as the show was honoured for an outstanding contribution to television 20 years after Jack and Victor made their first appearances on screen.

However Greg Hemphill, who created Jack and Victor’s characters with Ford Kiernan, was unable to make the ceremony as he was in Los Angeles.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon led the tributes for Still Game in a special video montage broadcast at the end of the awards, which also featured broadcasters Jackie Bird and Lorraine Kelly.