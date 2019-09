Have your say

Former Welsh rugby star Gareth Thomas has revealed that he is HIV positive.



Thomas, who came out as gay in 2009, said that he was driven to suicidal thoughts as a result of his diagnosis.

He told the Sunday Mirror: "I've been living with this secret for years. I've felt shame and keeping such a big secret has taken its toll.

"I was in a dark place, feeling suicidal. I thought about driving off a cliff. "