Family of pet dogs 'stolen' from Scottish estate desperate for Christmas return

A family left devastated after the disappearance of their pet dogs have stepped up efforts in a bid to get them home for Christmas.

Georgie and Edward Bell, from Jedburgh, were distraught when their Border Terriers, Ruby and Beetle, went missing in December last year during a hunt on the town's Lothian Estate.

The couple - who have three children - believe the animals were stolen and have campaigned for their return since, including offering a £10,000 reward.

Now, they have produced 30,000 stickers for their social media supporters to attach to Christmas cards, sending out the message that 'Ruby and Beetle are still missing'.

Mrs Bell, whose husband is a gamekeeper, said: "We know the girls are out there somewhere. If you know anything at all, there will be no repercussions, we are not interested in prosecution, we just want our two beautiful dogs returned safely so that our family can be complete again in time for Christmas."

The dogs - who are mother and daughter - would regularly disappear from the family home, Woodside Gamekeeper's House, but would always return.

Early this month, the couple believed the dogs had been found, only for it to emerge as a hoax.

Stacey Firth, one of Mrs Bell's supporters, came up with the idea to spread the word wider by putting stickers on Christmas card envelopes.

The idea has gained momentum and now there are more than 30,000 stickers already with members across the country.

For more details, visit www.findrubyandbeetle.com

