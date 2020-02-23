Emily Hope: Personal items found next to River Clyde in search for missing woman

Personal items belonging to a missing Scottish woman have been discovered.

Police officers are continuing to carry out enquiries and searches for 22 year-old Emily Hope from Jordanhill, who has been missing since Saturday 22 February 2020.

Inspector Gavin Smith said: "A review of CCTV footage has revealed that Emily was last seen near the Tradeston Bridge and personal items belonging to Emily have been found next to the River Clyde in the Tradeston area. Officers, assisted by specialist search teams including the Marine Unit will continue to search that area for Emily.”

"I would ask anyone who has seen Emily in Glasgow City Centre or the Tradeston area to contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 1448 of 22nd February."

