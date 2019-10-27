Easyjet's Traveller magazine shot down over Charles Rennie Mackintosh gaffe

An airline’s magazine has been shot down in flames – over an attack on The Mack.

This month’s edition of easyJet’s “Traveller” describes as “notorious” one of Scotland’s most iconic designers, Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

A feature on ‘Seven Mackintosh Masterpieces in Glasgow” highlights the School of Art, which has burned down twice since 2014 and the Hill House, which is located in Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute.

The location of Macktintosh’s Lighthouse has also been switched by the magazine from the city centre to the Merchant City and his Scotland Street School creation is described as his “last Glaswegian gaff.”

Stuart Robertson, director of the Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society said:”They don’t know what they are talking about.”

An easyJet spokesman added:” We value and appreciate these observations and have passed the feedback on to INK publishing who produce easyJet Traveller.”