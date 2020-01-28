Dundee family shocked to discover pink vibrator listed among household items on Amazon

An Amazon shopper who was browsing for household items was shocked to see a listing which displayed a photo - of a pink vibrator.

The 33-year-old was searching for clothing bags with his family when the offending listing popped up.

Scrolling through the third page of results he was surprised when an image of a pink and white 'rabbit' vibrator appeared.

It looked very different to the previous results and soon captured the attention of the whole family - including his kids.

The man, from Dundee, Scotland, who did not want to be named, said: "I tried to scroll past it really quickly but it was obvious that everybody had seen it.

"It looked very different to the other items on the page and there was a really awkward silence.

The youngest member of the family who was there is in his teens so I think there'll probably be an uncomfortable conversation later to explain what that was!

"It is funny and I think people need to join in with the hilarity, but obviously it does have more serious undertones about what we can find online innocently.

"Only bit I'm worried about is the internet cookies - I hope this thing isn't going to be popping up all over my internet adverts now!"

The item appeared as the seventh item on page three of the search results for 'clothing bags' on Amazon's UK website.

It is listed as 'Garment Covers, Tintec Pack of 9 Breathable Clothes Covers Transparent Suit Bag Dustproof Clothes Storage Damp-proof Shirt Carrier with full Zipper and Top Hole for Hanger Hook'.

However, the listing's attached image does not match and shows the vibrator which apparently boasts 10 modes of vibration.

Reviews of the item suggest that clothing bags are delivered after purchasing.

Amazon says it has since investigated and resolved the issue.